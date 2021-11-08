Mexico Open to be part of PGA Tour schedule for 1st time

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexico Open is now part of the PGA Tour schedule for the first time. The tournament will have a $7.3 million purse next spring in Puerto Vallarta. The Mexico Open will be at Vidanta Vallarta near the Pacific Coast the last weekend in April. The field will be 132 players at least four Latin American players will be in the field. Grupo Salinas is running the event. That’s the same company that hosted the World Golf Championship in Mexico City for three years. The Mexico Open dates to 1944. It has been part of smaller tours over the years.