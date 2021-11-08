Spain picks Méndez to replace Pino for World Cup qualifiers

MADRID (AP) — Spain coach Luis Enrique has called up Brais Méndez to replace the injured Yéremy Pino ahead of decisive World Cup qualifiers. Pino was the third player dropped from the squad because of injuries before matches at Greece and against Sweden in Group B of European qualifying. Pino injured a muscle on Sunday in Villarreal’s 1-0 win over Getafe in the Spanish league. Luis Enrique already had to replace Barcelona players Ansu Fati and Eric García because of injuries in their team’s club match on Saturday. Fati was replaced by Raúl de Tomás and García by Diego Llorente.