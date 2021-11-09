Ayala reaches 1,000, No. 21 Maryland beats Quinnipiac 83-69

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Eric Ayala scored 13 points to surpass 1,000 for his career, and No. 21 Maryland beat Quinnipiac 83-69 on Tuesday night. Qudus Wahab added 17 points for the Terrapins, who led by 16 at halftime and never let Quinnipiac closer than the final margin of 14. Maryland won its 45th consecutive home opener and improved to 28-2 against current members of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. Matt Balanc scored 25 points and Tyrese Williams added 19 for Quinnipiac, which took on Maryland for the first time.