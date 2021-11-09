Dawes leads Clemson over in-state rival Presbyterian 64-53

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes scored 21 points and Clemson rallied from a 11-point deficit in the first half to beat in-state rival Presbyterian 64-53 in the season opener for both teams. Dawes made four 3-pointers and was one point shy of his career best. Hunter Tyson and South Florida transfer David Collins added 14 points apiece for the Tigers. Dawes’ 3-pointer sparked a 20-4 run in the second half as the Tigers pulled away. Brandon Younger and Rayshon Harrison, the reigning Big South Conference Freshman of the Year, scored 12 points each for Presbyterian.