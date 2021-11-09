Ellis scores 20 in debut as USC beats CSU Northridge 89-49

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 20 points in his debut for Southern California, Isaiah Mobley added 15 points and nine rebounds and the Trojans beat CSU Northridge 89-49 in the season opener for both teams. Ellis, a San Diego native who transferred from Memphis after originally committing to Duke, shot 9 of 11 from the field. Drew Peterson added 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting for USC. The Trojans jumped to a 15-6 lead and later scored 19 consecutive points — as Northridge went scoreless for more than 6 minutes — to take a 43-15 lead. Atin Wright and Darius Moore II each scored 10 points to lead CSUN.