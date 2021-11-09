Grandison leads short-handed No. 11 Illinois past Jackson St

By GAVIN GOOD

Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Jacob Grandison scored a career-high 20 points as short-handed No. 11 Illinois opened the season by rolling past Jackson State 71-47. Grandison and Da’Monte Williams, both fifth-year seniors, were the only returning starters on the floor, but the Illini didn’t look out of sync. Sophomore Coleman Hawkins had a career-high 13 points and eight rebounds for the Illini. Illinois guard Andre Curbelo was ruled out shortly before the game with an injury. Star center Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier and Austin Hutcherson were also sidelined. Cockburn is serving a three-game suspension.