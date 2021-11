STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Gedi Juozapaitis had 15 points to lead six Georgia Southern players in double figures as the Eagles defeated Ball State 82-71. Kamari Brown added 12 points for the Eagles on Tuesday night. Prince Toyambi chipped in 11, Andrei Savrasov scored 11 and Cam Bryant had 11. Luke Bumbalough led the Cardinals with a career-high 21 points.