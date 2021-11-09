NFL’s 1st 17-game season lurks amid talk of rest, recovery

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

NFL players aren’t sure how much difference a 17th game will make in the regular season. The league added a game this year while cutting back on one preseason game. Coaches and players still say “long season” a lot on a variety of topics. It’s just difficult to tell if they’re using the old cliche or thinking about the added game. The consensus is it’s too early to know. But it’s safe to say players and coaches are thinking about it.