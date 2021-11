By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sedona Prince had 18 points before sitting out the fourth quarter and No. 10 Oregon opened the season with a 91-34 rout of Idaho State on Tuesday night. Ducks forward Nyara Sabally went down with an apparent foot or ankle injury in the third quarter. Callie Bourne had seven points for the Bengals, who trailed by as many as 57 points.