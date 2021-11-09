No. 15 Houston rallies to beat Hofstra 83-75 in overtime

HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 25 points, Taze Moore added 12 and No. 15 Houston rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second half to defeat Hofstra 83-75 in overtime. Sasser had 19 points after half as the Cougars outscored Hofstra 34-13 over the final 8 ½ minutes and overtime. Kyler Edwards had 10 points and 11 rebounds and J’Wan Roberts chipped in eight points and 15 rebounds for Houston. Zach Cooks scored 26 points and Aaron Estrada added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Pride.