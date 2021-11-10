Former US defender Besler retires after 13 years in MLS

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former U.S. men’s national team defender Matt Besler announced his retirement Wednesday after 13 seasons in Major League Soccer. Besler was a five-time MLS All-Star. The 34-year-old spent most of his career with Sporting Kansas City before signing this season with Austin. Besler played 47 matches for the national team from 2013-2017. That includes all four matches of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where the U.S. advanced to the round of 16. He was the MLS defender of the year in 2012 and helped Kansas City win the league championship in 2013.