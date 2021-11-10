Grant has season-high 35 points, Pistons top Rockets 112-104

HOUSTON (AP) — Jerami Grant scored a season-high 35 points to help the Detroit Pistons beat the Houston Rockets 112-104 on Wednesday night in a matchup of two of the worst teams in the NBA. Grant shot 12 of 23 from the field, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Detroit improved to 2-8, and Houston dropped to 1-10. The meeting was the first between the top two picks in the July draft. Cade Cunningham, Detroit’s choice as the No. 1 pick, had 20 points on 8-of-18 shooting. Houston’s Jalen Green, the No. 2 pick, had 23 points on 8-of-20 shooting.