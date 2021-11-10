Kentucky signs foursome of five-star recruits for 2022 class

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has signed four five-star recruits for its 2022 class including consensus No. 1 prospect Shaedon Sharpe, who will enroll this spring. Guards Skyy Clark and Cason Wallace and forward Chris Livingston will join the Wildcats for the 2022-23 season. Rivals and 247Sports rank this group as the best of the fall signing period, continuing Kentucky’s trend of top-three classes under coach John Calipari. Sharpe, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Canada, averaged 22.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.