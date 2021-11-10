Oubre scores 37 points, helps Hornets beat Grizzlies 118-108

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a season-best 37 points on 13-of-17 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 118-108 on Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak. Oubre matched his career high with seven 3-points on nine attempts and broke the franchise record for points off the bench. Gordon Hayward added 25 points for Charlotte. LaMelo Ball, who was coming off a triple-double of 25 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists Monday night in an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, fell just short of his second consecutive triple-double with 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Ja Morant led Memphis with 32 points, 19 of them in the first quarter, and eight assists.