A stunner: Miami wins 2nd straight, tops Ravens 22-10

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Xavien Howard forced a fumble and returned it 49 yards for a touchdown, Tua Tagovailoa came off the bench and capped his night with a 1-yard sneak for a score with 2:19 left and the Miami Dolphins stunned the Baltimore Ravens 22-10 on Thursday night. Tagovailoa threw for 158 yards. He relieved Jacoby Brissett, who passed for 156 yards before needing to depart in the third quarter with an injured right knee. Baltimore’s streak of 51 consecutive regular-season games with at least 14 points came to an end.