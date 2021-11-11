AFC leading Titans host Saints looking for 6th straight win

By The Associated Press

The game between New Orleans and Tennessee is part of the NFL’s expanding to a 17-game season pitting teams based on last year’s standings. The formula worked to pit the Saints as the defending NFC South champs and the Titans as winners of the AFC South in 2020. Both teams have high hopes for the postseason again halfway through this season. The Saints are second in the NFC South and have won two of three in this series. These Titans have won five straight and are 6-0 this season against 2020 playoff teams. They also come into this game atop the AFC.