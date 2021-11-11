Are up-and-down Bengals ready to make a playoff run?

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals are still trying to figure out how after a strong 5-2 start they managed to lose the last games before their bye week. The more important question is whether this team has developed enough in coach Zac Taylor’s third season to be ready for the consistently high level of playmaking required in the second half of the schedule to get to the playoffs. Cincinnati (5-4) has already topped its win total in each of the first two years of Taylor’s tenure. The Bengals beat AFC North rivals Pittsburgh and Baltimore but were smashed by the Cleveland Browns last week.