Fucale posts shutout in NHL debut, Capitals blank Red Wings

By MATT SCHOCH

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Zach Fucale became the first goaltender in Capitals history to post a shutout in his NHL debut, stopping 21 shots as Washington beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-0. Dmitry Orlov and Lars Eller scored 10 seconds apart in the first period as the Capitals ended Detroit’s three-game win streak. The 26-year-old Fucale was picked by Montreal in the second round of the 2013 draft. He was 3-0-2 this season for Hershey before the Capitals called him up this week from the American Hockey League.