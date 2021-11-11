Hamilton sees steep challenge against Verstappen in Brazil

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Lewis Hamilton is running out of time in his quest to win a fifth straight Formula One title and the Brazilian Grand Prix offers the British driver little hope of catching leader Max Verstappen. The seven-time champion from Mercedes trails his Red Bull rival by 19 points heading into Sunday’s race. Hamilton says the chances of catching Verstappen at Interlagos are “as steep as it can be.” Verstappen won in Brazil two years ago. Last year’s race was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Dutchman also won last weekend in Mexico.