Japan closes in on qualifying group leaders in Asia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan closed in on both Saudi Arabia and Australia in Asian World Cup qualifying by beating Vietnam 1-0 while the two leading teams in Group B played out a 0-0 draw. The Saudis lead the group with 13 points. Australia has 10 points and Japan has nine. Only the top two finishers in each of the two six-team groups will automatically qualify for next year’s World Cup in Qatar. Japan has has appeared at every World Cup since 1998 but is in real danger of missing out this time. South Korea stayed on course for a 10th straight World Cup appearance and Iran kept hold of first place in Group A by beating Lebanon 2-1.