By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — No. 15 UTSA is a heavy favorite against Southern Mississippi in Saturday’s game in San Antonio. The Golden Eagles are suffering through their worst season in nearly a decade. The Roadrunners are 9-0 as they march toward a Conference USA title game berth. Southern Miss is 1-8. UTSA is relying on the team’s 12 super seniors to avoid overlooking the Golden Eagles.