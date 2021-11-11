Portugal takes group lead after draw at Ireland in qualifier

DUBLIN (AP) — Portugal has held on to a 0-0 draw at Ireland to take first place in its World Cup qualifying group. The draw leaves Portugal ahead of Serbia on goal difference ahead of their decisive match on Sunday in Portugal. Both teams are tied on 17 points but Portugal has scored three more goals than the Serbians. Portugal played a man down from the 82nd after veteran defender Pepe was shown a second yellow card that will keep him from playing against Serbia.