Tagovailoa active despite finger injury, Brissett to start

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was active Thursday night against Baltimore, despite still being limited by fractured finger on his throwing hand. Jacoby Brissett was set be Miami’s starter quarterback for a second consecutive week. Tagovailoa will be the backup. For Baltimore, running back Latavius Murray (ankle) was inactive for a third consecutive game. Offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (ankle) and defensive tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder) were both inactive for a second consecutive week.