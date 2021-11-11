Texans sink among league’s worst teams amid quarterback woes

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have fallen to the NFL’s basement this season by losing eight straight games heading into their bye. Their problems started before the season began with Deshaun Watson sitting out amid a trade request and 22 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault. Tyrod Taylor stepped in and helped them to a win in the opener, but he was injured in Week 2. Rookie Davis Mills lost all six of his starts before Taylor returned with a terrible performance last week that led to yet another loss.