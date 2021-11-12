Brown, Hauser help Michigan St. beat Western Michigan 90-46

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gabe Brown scored 17 points, Joey Hauser had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Michigan State rebounded from a loss in its opener by beating Western Michigan 90-46. Western Michigan (1-1) hit four 3-pointers in a span of two minutes, 47 seconds and led 15-9 about seven minutes in but Michigan State (1-1) scored the next nine points to spark a 23-4 run to take the lead for good. Mack Smith led the Broncos (1-1) with 13 points and Markeese Hastings added 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.