MILAN (AP) — American Sebastian Korda will face top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the final at the Next Gen ATP Finals. The 21-year-old Korda beat compatriot Brandon Nakashima in an all-American semifinal. Korda struggled to find his rhythm before prevailing 4-3 (3), 2-4, 1-4, 4-2, 4-2. Alcaraz dominated from start to finish in the second semifinal and beat Sebastian Baez of Argentina 4-2, 4-1, 4-2 in just 62 minutes.