Ovechkin scores 742nd in Capitals’ 4-3 win over Blue Jackets

By NICOLE KRAFT

ASSOCIATED PRESS

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex Ovechkin got his 742nd career goal, Conor Sheary scored with 1:22 left and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3. Garnet Hathaway scored twice to help Washington get its third straight win. Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots for his first victory since Oct. 29. Sean Kuraly had two goals for Columbus and Gustav Nyquist also scored. Joonas Korpisalo had 24 saves. Ovechkin’s laser shot from the right circle at 10:19 of the first period tied the score 1-1 with his league-leading 12th goal of the season. Ovechkin broke a tie with Bobby Hull for fourth on the NHL’s all-time goals.