CINCINNATI (AP) — Paul Scruggs had 23 points as Xavier topped Kent State 73-59. Colby Jones had 19 points and eight rebounds for Xavier (2-0). Jack Nunge added 11 points. Jerome Hunter had nine rebounds. Sincere Carry had 18 points for the Golden Flashes (0-1). Justyn Hamilton added 13 points. Giovanni Santiago had 10 points.