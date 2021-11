HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Mohammed Abdulsalam had 13 points as UNC Greensboro narrowly defeated Northern Kentucky 70-69 in overtime. De’Monte Buckingham had 11 points and six rebounds for UNC Greensboro. Khyre Thompson added 11 rebounds. Trevon Faulkner tied a career high with 28 points for the Norse. Marques Warrick added 14 points. Bryson Langdon had 10 points.