Vanderbilt planning largest stadium renovation in 40 years

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt is replacing each end zone of its football stadium with multi-story buildings under renderings released Friday detailing the university’s plans for its biggest makeover in 40 years. University officials announced in March that both end zones would be upgraded. The changes made clear the Southeastern Conference’s smallest football stadium, with a current capacity of 40,530, is getting its biggest changes since the last major renovation in 1981. A new locker room is planned for each end zone. Fans will be getting upgraded seating options and suites along with wider concourses. Vanderbilt currently plans to break ground in fall 2022.