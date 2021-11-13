Howard runs for four TDs, Dartmouth beats Cornell 41-7

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Nick Howard rushed for career highs of four touchdowns and 172 yards and Dartmouth beat Cornell 41-7. The win avenged a loss to the Big Red in Hanover in 2019 that cost Big Green a perfect season and outright Ivy League title. Dartmouth ranked 23rd in the FCS coaches poll and tied atop the Ivy, will finish its season at Brown next Saturday. Howard didn’t score on his longest run of the day, but that 75-yard scamper set up his 2-yard score for a 21-0 lead. The only TD for the Big Red came on Devon Brewer’s 1-yard run.