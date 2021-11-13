Lewis leads Delaware State rally past Norfolk State, 28-26

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Jared Lewis threw three touchdown passes and Delaware State rallied from a 26-point halftime deficit to defeat Norfolk State 28-26. Lewis completed 11 of 22 passes for 215 yards, with the three touchdowns and two interceptions. His 30-yard pass to Trey Gross gave the Hornets the lead with 1:53 remaining. Norfolk State got the scoring started on a blocked punt late in the first quarter. Cameryn Brent and J.J. Davis added touchdown runs prior to a 3-yard touchdown pass from Juwan Carter to Justin Smith for a 26-0 halftime lead. Delaware State scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to take the lead.