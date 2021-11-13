Panarin, Kreider score 2 each. Rangers beat Blue Jackets 5-3

By NICOLE KRAFT

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider each scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3. Jacob Trouba had a goal and an assist, while Ryan Strome and Adam Fox each had two assists to help the Rangers win their second straight. Igor Shesterkin stopped 31 shots for his second straight win, although he left the game at 13:15 of the third after a collision with Vladislav Gavrikov. He was replaced by Alexandar Georgiev, who stopped both shots he faced. Jakub Voracek, Eric Robinson and Alexandre Texier scored for Columbus, which has lost two straight at home. Elvis Merzilikins had 36 saves. The Rangers trailed 2-1 in the second period before scoring three times in a 63-second span to take control.