Pitlick scores 1st 3 NHL goals, Wild beat Kraken 4-2

By DAIMON EKLUND

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Rem Pitlick scored his first three NHL goals and the Minnesota Wild beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 for their fifth win in six games. Nico Sturm added an empty-netter with about 5 minutes left, and Ryan Hartman had three assists for Minnesota. Cam Talbot had 28 saves. Marcus Johansson had a power-play goal for Seattle, and Alex Wennberg also scored. Philipp Grubauer finished with 18 saves. The Kraken have lost six of seven since a 4-1 win here over the Wild on Oct. 28. Pitlick came into the game with four assists in 15 career games — four with the Wild and 11 with Nashville last season.