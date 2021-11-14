AP Top 25: Alabama jumps Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football

Alabama has jumped Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll and Oklahoma has dropped eight spots to No. 12 after losing for the first time this season. Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank for the sixth consecutive week and the Southeastern Conference has the top two teams in the poll for the sixth time this season. The switch from Cincinnati at No. 2 to Alabama was more about the Bearcats than the Crimson Tide, which closed the gap on UC to four points last week. Cincinnati remained unbeaten after winning at USF 45-28, but it was the fourth straight week the Bearcats played a team with a losing record and found themselves in a competitive game in the second half.