Holmes, No. 8 Indiana women beat No. 13 Kentucky 88-67

By EVAN GERIKE

Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored a career-high 29 points and No. 8 Indiana pulled away from No. 13 Kentucky in the second half for an 88-67 victory. Grace Berger, who had 19 points and nine rebounds, hit a half-court buzzer-beater that gave Indiana a 38-32 lead at halftime. After Kentucky cut the lead to 48-46 with 5:44 remaining in the third quarter, the Hoosiers went on a 7-0 run and never led by fewer than six points again. Indiana improved to 2-0. Rhyne Howard scored 23 points for Kentucky, which is 2-1.