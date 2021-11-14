No easy street: Broncos falter in 30-13 loss to Eagles

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Everything was so difficult for the Denver Broncos in a 30-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. This after a game at Dallas when everything seemed so easy. The Broncos head into their bye week with a 5-5 mark and still trying to figure out who they are. The game changer against Philly was when Melvin Gordon III fumbled when the Broncos went on fourth-and-short. Darius Slay scooped up the ball, danced around looking for some daylight and took off for an 83-yard score. Bridgewater had a shot to slow him down, but couldn’t. He refuted the notion he made a business decision by not stepping in the way of Slay.