Browns’ Hill released from Boston hospital with neck sprain

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill has been released from a Boston-area hospital after being treated for a neck sprain suffered in Sunday’s 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots. A team spokesman says Hill is traveling back to Cleveland on Monday following the scary moment in the closing minutes of the blowout loss. Hill was injured while trying to tackle Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who broke away and scored an 11-yard touchdown with 4:13 left. Hill was immobilized, strapped to a backboard and carried off the field before being taken to a hospital. The Browns say he always had movement in his extremities.