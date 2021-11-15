Champion Braves sign Manny Piña to add depth at catcher

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The World Series champion Atlanta Braves have added depth at catcher by signing Manny Piña to a two-year, $8 million contract. Piña is the first player filing for free agency after the Series to sign with a different team. He will make $3.5 million next season and $4.5 million in 2023. There is also includes a $4 million club option for 2024 with no buyout. The 34-year-old Piña hit a career-best 13 home runs in 75 games with the Brewers this past season. He joins starting catcher Travis d’Arnaud, who agreed to a two-year, $16 million extension during the season.