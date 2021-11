LAKE CHARLES, La. — Brendan Medley-Bacon tied his career high with 20 points as McNeese State easily defeated Champion Christian College 116-66. Myles Lewis had 18 points and seven rebounds for McNeese State (1-2). Zach Scott added 15 points. Christian Shumate had 13 points and six assists. Ariyon Williams had 23 points for the Tigers. Braylon Hawkins added 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Malik Laurent had 14 points.