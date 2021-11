TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — MJ Randolph had 21 points and 10 assists as Florida A&M easily defeated LeMoyne-Owen 95-70 on Monday night.Dimingus Stevens had 14 points for Florida A&M (1-1). Kamron Reaves added 12 points. DJ Jones had 10 points.Tariq Shepherd had 18 points for the Magicians. Trevor Blackmon added 13 points.