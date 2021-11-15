Relief for Spain after overcoming bumpy road to World Cup

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Qualifying for the World Cup hasn’t been as easy as usual for Spain. “La Roja” will be playing at the tournament for the 12th straight time but the team needed to overcome some bumps in the road to get to Qatar. Spain’s qualification for the 2022 tournament was in doubt until the final minutes of the final group game. It wasn’t until Álvaro Morata’s 86th-minute goal in a 1-0 win against Sweden that Spain could finally feel some relief. Spain had cruised in its previous World Cup qualifying campaigns.