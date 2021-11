NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Tevin Brown scored 19 points and Murray State topped Illinois State 77-65. Justice Hill had 17 points for Murray State. KJ Williams added 13 points. Trae Hannibal had 10 points and eight rebounds. Antonio Reeves had 19 points for the Redbirds. Mark Freeman added 15 points. Sy Chatman had 14 points and four blocks.