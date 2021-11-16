Campbell logs third shutout in Leafs’ 3-0 win over Predators

TORONTO (AP) — Jack Campbell made 24 saves to register his third shutout of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Tuesday night. Auston Matthews, David Kampf and Mitch Marner scored for Toronto. Juuse Saros stopped 31 shots as Nashville lost in regulation for just the second time in its last 11 contests. It was Campbell’s seventh career shutout and his 100th regular-season NHL game. Toronto honored Dion Phaneuf before puck drop after the former captain announced his retirement earlier Tuesday.