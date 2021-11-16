CFP top 4 unchanged: Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State held their places in the College Football Playoff ranking, with Cincinnati still sitting at fifth. There was no movement in the top seven after all those teams won last week. Michigan was still No. 6 and Michigan State at seventh, heading into the Spartans’ big game Saturday at Ohio State. Notre Dame moved up a spot to eighth. Oklahoma State is now the highest ranked Big 12 team at nine after Oklahoma was handed its first loss last week. Wake Forest is No. 10, the highest ranked team from the Atlantic Coast Conference.