Nembhard, Hawkins lead Creighton past Nebraska 77-69

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Freshman Ryan Nembhard scored 22 points, Ryan Hawkins had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Creighton defeated Nebraska 77-69. Alex O’Connell had 13 points and nine rebounds and Ryan Kalkbrenner had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Bluejays. Nembhard and Hawkins each had five assists. Kobe Webster had 20 points off the bench and C.J. Wilcher 15 points, also as a reserveoff the bench, for Nebraska. Creighton had a 68-61 lead with just under four minutes to play before Hawkins hit a pair of 3-pointers for a 74-62 lead with 1:29 remaining.