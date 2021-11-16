Seabron scores 24, N.C. State beats C. Connecticut 79-65

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Dereon Seabron had a career-high 24 points, nine rebounds and three steals to help N.C. State beat Central Connecticut 79-65 at the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase. Seabron used his speed and long frame to continuously get to rim — both in transition and in the half court — where he consistently finished, was fouled, or both. The 6-foot-7 sophomore scored 12 points, including a pair of three-point plays, in the final 9 minutes. Tre Mitchell had 14 points, McLaughlin scored 13 and Stephane Ayangma added 10 for the Blue Devils.