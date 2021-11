By JOHN FINERAN

Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 6 Notre Dame has been able to count on its defensive line all season. It recorded a season-high seven sacks against Virginia last week in its 28-3 victory. The win improved Notre Dame to 9-1 this season. Junior defensive end Isaiah Foskey has nine of the team’s 32 sacks. Notre Dame’s final home game of the season is Saturday against Georgia Tech.