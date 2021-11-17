Edwards closes out Timberwolves’ 107-97 win against Kings

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 107-97 win against the Sacramento Kings. Patrick Beverley added 14 points, six rebounds and six assists for Minnesota, which lost eight of its previous nine games. The Timberwolves’ improved defense held Sacramento to 36.6% shooting and forced 20 turnovers. De’Aaron Fox had 28 points for the Kings, and Buddy Hield finished with 16 off the bench. Sacramento had a season-high 20 offensive rebounds but lost for the fifth time in six games.