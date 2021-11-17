George Mason shocks No. 20 Maryland with 71=66 upset on road

By DAVID GINSBURG

Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — D’Shawn Schwartz scored a career-high 24 points, DeVon Cooper added 16 and George Mason withstood a frantic comeback bid by No. 20 Maryland to pull off a 71-66 upset. The Patriots let a 10-point lead dwindle to 59-56 before Cooper made a layup and Schwartz made a 3-pointer for an eight-point cushion with 3:06 to go. That was just enough to provide George Mason with its first win over a ranked foe since 2007 and its first-ever victory over Maryland, which won the previous nine games against its Virginia-based opponent. Maryland’s record dropped to 3-1 and George Mason improved to 4-0.